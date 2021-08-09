Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban have taken another provincial capital in Afghanistan, pressing on with their relentless offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The council chief of northern Sar-e Pul province said on Monday that the Taliban overran the provincial capital, the city of Sar-e Pul, meeting little resistance in their last few days of their advance. The government forces have now completely withdrawn from the province. The militants have ramped up their push across much of Afghanistan in recent weeks, turning their guns on provincial capitals after taking district after district and large swaths of land in the mostly rural countryside.