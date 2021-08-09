Tanzanian man finds help he needs in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Four years ago, three miracle children were rescued from a bus accident and given medical help in Siouxland through the Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries (STEMM). And now STEMM is doing it again.

Richard Kiiza is an administrator for the National Parks Service in Tanzania, who had a simple urology issue. But due to a lack of medical equipment and practitioners in Tanzania, the simple issue would have had to been fixed with major surgery.

But thanks to a delay in surgery and a connection to STEMM in Siouxland, Kiiza was able to get a visa and come to the U.S. and get a much simpler surgery to fix the problem. He says he is thankful for all the help getting to this point.

"The way I got the visa, the way I came to the US, and the way I've been attended to, by the pastor's family I really appreciate it,' says Kiiza.

He has been staying with Pastor Jon Gerdts's family for the last several days. Gerdts says he is thankful to have an organization in Siouxland that is able to pull off things like this.

"I'm so thrilled that we have a community that can really pull together like this, Siouxland is becoming a place of hope for people and that's what really put us on the map," said Gerdts.

Richard also added that he is feeling very well after the surgery and is very excited to be heading back home.

To find out more about STEMM and how you can help, follow this link.