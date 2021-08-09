Things to know on Wisconsin Republican’s election subpoenas

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin state Rep. Janel Brandtjen has taken the unprecedented step of demanding clerks in two counties turn over all the ballots and voting machines from the 2020 presidential election for what the Republican is calling a “cyber-forensic” review of the results. Brandtjen sent clerks in Milwaukee and Brown counties subpoenas on Friday demanding all the ballots cast in the counties and voting equipment ranging from tabulation machines to servers. Brandtjen is envisioning a review similar to one ongoing in Arizona’s Maricopa County. But it’s unclear whether her subpoenas are valid, whether the clerks will comply and where she would get the money to hire experts to examine the ballots and equipment.