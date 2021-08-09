Third person pleads guilty in New Year’s Eve party killing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A third person has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a woman at a New Year’s Eve party in Sioux City. The Sioux City Journal reports that 18-year-old Carlos Morales admitted during his sentencing Friday that he and two others who’ve already pleaded fired guns early Jan. 1 into a home where he knew people were congregated for the party. The shooting killed 18-year-old Mia Kritis and wounded three others. In exchange for his plea to second-degree murder and three weapons counts, prosecutors dropped his original charge of first-degree murder. The plea agreement calls for a sentence of 50 years.