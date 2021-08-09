Woman found dead in house fire in town south of Omaha

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say firefighters found the body of a woman inside a burning home near Plattsmouth, south of Omaha, over the weekend. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called around 8 a.m. Sunday to the house just west of U.S. Highway 75. Smoke and heat kept first-arriving deputies and officers from entering the house. Firefighters who arrived on the scene found 52-year-old Karen Sidener unresponsive on the main floor of the home and brought her outside. Officials say attempts to revive her were unsuccessful, and she was declared dead at the scene. An autopsy has been ordered, and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.