2 men rescued from grain elevator in Marcus, IA

2 men rescued from grain elevator in Marcus, IANew
MARCUS, Iowa (KTIV) - Two men were rescued Monday from a grain elevator in the town of Marcus, Iowa.
According to the Marcus Police Department, at about 3:50 p.m. Monday, rescue crews were dispatched to the 300 block of E Railroad Street, in the northern part of Marcus, for a report of someone being trapped in a grain elevator.
When crews arrived, they discovered two people, both employees of First Cooperative, were trapped inside the grain elevator. Authorities say first-responders were able to enter the elevator and provide the victims with oxygen and fluids while rescue efforts began.
After about two hours, police say both men were rescued, and taken to a hospital for evaluation.
This rescue was made possible by hard work and training. It was obvious the men and women involved in this rescue did not simply rise to the occasion, they fell back on their training, and it paid off. Please keep in mind that our volunteer Fire Department does not only respond to calls, but they also train. This training includes partnering with places like First Coop to assure they are ready for situations like this, and ready they were.Statement from Marcus Police Department's Facebook page.