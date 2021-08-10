2 men rescued from grain elevator in Marcus, IA

MARCUS, Iowa (KTIV) - Two men were rescued Monday from a grain elevator in the town of Marcus, Iowa.

According to the Marcus Police Department, at about 3:50 p.m. Monday, rescue crews were dispatched to the 300 block of E Railroad Street, in the northern part of Marcus, for a report of someone being trapped in a grain elevator.

When crews arrived, they discovered two people, both employees of First Cooperative, were trapped inside the grain elevator. Authorities say first-responders were able to enter the elevator and provide the victims with oxygen and fluids while rescue efforts began.

After about two hours, police say both men were rescued, and taken to a hospital for evaluation.