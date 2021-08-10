Another hot day with isolated thunderstorms possible

**Heat Advisory for Harrison and Shelby Counties from 11 AM through 9 PM Tuesday**



SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A front sits right over Siouxland and is sparking off some isolated showers early this morning.



Some rumbles of thunder will be possible as well as we move through the morning hours.



By the afternoon, the front will be shifting east but may still be close enough to our area to spark off some thunderstorms along and east of Highway 71; chances look a little better the further south you go in that area.



Any storms that do form could have gusty winds and hail with them.



We will clear out tonight with lows in the mid 60s.



