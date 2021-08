WEST POINT, Neb. (KTIV) - County fair season is in fully swing across Siouxland and it's just two days now until the start of the Cuming County Fair in Nebraska.

Opposed to last year, the fair will have no restriction, allowing for all of its events to take place. The fair features tractor pulls, livestock events and a demoloition derby.

The fair takes place in West Point from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15. You can learn more about it and buy tickets here.