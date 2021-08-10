Austria protests detention of 2 journalists in Belarus

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian Foreign Ministry has protested the detention of two journalists who were working in Belarus for Austria’s national broadcaster. An ORF correspondent and her camera operator were detained Monday in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, and taken to a police station. The broadcaster cited a Belarusian human rights group as saying that plainclothes police officers stopped the two journalists while they were interviewing a local resident. It says the pair were later released. Austria’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called the police action “completely unacceptable” and said it “immediately” lodged a protest. Journalists have come under pressure in Belarus since the reelection of the country’s authoritarian president a year ago triggered mass protests.