Vehicle crashes into front of Blue TeQuila restaurant in Sergeant Bluff, IA

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities responded to a vehicle vs building incident in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

Tuesday afternoon, a vehicle collided with a local restaurant called Blue TeQuila.

Authorities at the scene say a driver appeared to have mistakenly been in drive instead of reverse and collided with the front wall of the restaurant. No injuries were reported.

The restaurant is still open after the crash, and the incident remains under investigation.

This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.