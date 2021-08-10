Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland ends summer program early due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Due to recent COVID-19 exposure, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland has decided to close its summer program ahead of schedule.

The organization says it decided to close for the summer on Aug. 9, four days earlier than expected. This decision was made after several positive cases were detected within the club.

This decision did not come easily, but in order to keep our staff and members as healthy as possible before the school year begins, we have decided that closing our doors early was the responsible action to take. We wish everyone in the Siouxland Community a fun and safe rest of their summer vacation! We look forward to seeing everyone again at the start of our Fall Programming, beginning on Monday, Aug 30. Statement from Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland.

The club's summer program provided a place for kids between the ages of 7 and 18 to go during the summer months.