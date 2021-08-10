California city agrees to $6M settlement in man’s death

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California city agreed to pay nearly $6 million to settle a lawsuit with the family of a mentally ill man who died in 2018 after police restrained and tasered him. The settlement between Pleasanton and Jacob Bauer’s family is the largest the city 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of San Francisco has paid in its history and it includes a “listening session” between Bauer’s parents and Pleasanton police Chief David Swing. The Bauer family’s attorney, Gary Gwilliam, said Tuesday Jacob’s parents want to talk to police officials to make sure “this doesn’t happen again.”