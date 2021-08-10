Charlotte OKs LGBT protections after blocked expansion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Five years after North Carolina blocked an expansion of Charlotte’s nondiscrimination ordinance, the city council unanimously approved expansive protections for LGBT people and vulnerable residents. The ordinance approved Monday includes sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy and natural hairstyles as protected classes. And it applies to all employers, public and private, big and small. The ordinance exempts religious organizations, including those with paid employees where a condition of employment requires adherence to tenets of religion. There’s also an exemption for private clubs or membership-based groups. It does not cover protections for political affiliation and does not address public bathroom regulations.