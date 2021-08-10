Christina Applegate reveals she has multiple sclerosis

Emmy Award-winner Christina Applegate has announced that she has multiple sclerosis, describing her diagnosis as a “tough road.” The 49-year-old actor known for her roles in “Married… with Children” and “Dead to Me,” said in a tweet late Monday that she was diagnosed “a few months ago.” Multiple sclerosis — also known as MS — affects the nervous system and often results in progressive physical and cognitive decline. Applegate won her Emmy in 2003 for a guest spot on “Friends” and has a Tony Award nomination for the musical “Sweet Charity.”