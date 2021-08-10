Eastern Iowa church still looking to rebuild one year after derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS (KCRG) - One year ago, on Aug. 10, a powerful derecho packing 100 mile per hour winds swept across Iowa, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles, causing widespread property damage and left hundreds of thousands without power.

One of the buildings damaged during the derecho was the River of Life Church in northeast Cedar Rapids.

Associate Pastor Marcus Bratsch rode out the storm one year ago from inside the church.

"'I think the roof is coming off the sanctuary,' and so then we were able to hear it and the roof peeled back," said Bratsch.

Nowadays, the drifting insulation and mangled metal are gone, and only pigeons occupy what was the church's sanctuary.

"Obviously there's been some patient waiting to kind of hear back from insurance, get all that figured out, start building," said Bratsch.

Immediately after the storm, the entire church building wasn't safe to enter. For months, the church set up a tent in the parking lot for Sunday worship.

By October, the tent-services were getting cold.

"I remember preaching outside when it was 47 degrees in the morning, I think this is the coldest I've ever preached in," said Bratsch.

Worship moved to the smaller Fellowship Hall. But making the temporary space work was an investment because of what the derecho destroyed.

"Lights, soundboard, drums, all the chairs, everything that was in there we lost," said Bratsch.

The church raised more than $230,000 in a building campaign. That, combined with what insurance covers, should allow the rebuilding of the sanctuary to begin next month.

"Big change, but I feel like we're still the same church that we were. Our mission is to be a church family that knows Jesus and makes him known, and I don't think that's changed," said Bratsch.