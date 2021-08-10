Ex-soldier convicted of teen’s ’82 murder can’t get DNA test

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. appeals court ruling urges Congress to correct a disparity that doesn’t allow members of the military convicted by a court-martial the same avenues as civilian prisoners to seek DNA testing that could exonerate them. But the ruling won’t allow former soldier Clifford Hubbard to obtain DNA testing to challenge evidence at his 1982 court-martial that convicted him of the attempted rape and murder of an Army officer’s son at a Hawaii base. The ruling says a U.S. district court judge can’t order the DNA testing because it was a court-martial that convicted him.