Ferguson mayor: Progress, yes, but still a long way to go

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Seven years after Michael Brown’s death turned a bright spotlight on the criminal justice system in Ferguson, Missouri, the town’s mayor says progress is being made, but that there’s still a long way to go. Brown, who was a Black 18-year-old, was fatally shot on Aug. 9, 2014, during a street encounter with a white police officer, Darren Wilson. Several investigations found no evidence that Wilson committed a crime. He left the Ferguson department in November 2014. Months of unrest followed Brown’s death and sparked examinations of how Ferguson police and courts treated Black residents.