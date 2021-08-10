Iowa governor visits Sioux Center business and local school

SIOUX CENTER (KTIV) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds was visiting businesses throughout Siouxland Tuesday, and one stop was the AgriVision location in Sioux Center.

The governor was taking a tour of the newly built facility, seeing everything from the store up front to the service center in the back. She also took the time to thank the business for supporting farmers through not only the pandemic, but the derecho as well.

One year after farmers relied on AgriVision to help get them through the derecho, Reynolds says Iowa is in a good place

"It's hard to believe it's been a year, but I can tell you without hesitation, that I saw the goodness and the tenacity and kindness of Iowans shine through in the middle of another disaster in the middle of COVID-19, so Iowans have had quite a year, and we've come through it in a really good position," said Reynolds

Before visiting Agrivision, the Republican governor stopped by the new school in Sioux Center, and she gave her praises to the new building, saying she can't wait to get the director of education out to Sioux Center to see it.

The governor also made stops in Cherokee, Sheldon and Sibley Tuesday.