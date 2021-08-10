Healthbeat 4: Staying safe from ticks and the diseases they carry

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A lot of summer activities are outdoors, such as hiking walk and camping. But those pose a risk of contracting a tick-borne disease.

There are more than a dozen tick species in the state of Iowa. The most common are deer ticks, dog ticks and wood ticks.

"Deer ticks are the most common cause of Lyme disease for humans. And deer ticks can bite on a human, and then you can receive Lyme disease from the bite or attaching to your skin," said Cynthia Lewin of UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine - Sergeant Bluff.

Lyme disease poses a risk to humans, and isn't something to ignore.

"Signs of Lyme disease could be fever, fatigue, just not feeling well. Down the road. If people do develop Lyme disease, they can get into joint pains and neurological problems. So if you do see a bull's eye rash, that's when you need to go into your doctor and get treated with medications," said Lewin.

Tick season is in full swing currently due to the perfect weather for the creatures.

"Tick season is increased this year due to our hot and humid summer that we've had, we'll see more ticks come out earlier, especially when it's hot and humid in the summer," said Lewin.

The insects are almost undetectable on your body.

"They will just attach to you, and you don't even know that they're attached. So they can easily attach on your body, and then they start to suck off of your blood on your body. So if they have a tick, they should immediately remove it. And you should just use tweezers and pull it straight up to remove it," said Lewin.

Protecting yourself from ticks may not be fashionable.

"Look dorky. So you want to cover yourself when you go outside. So you want to wear long sleeve shirts, you want to tuck your pants into your boots, you want to wear a hat you want to put DEET on, you want to cover yourself and protect you. So DEET is the thing that will try to protect the text most often," said Lewin.

If you do remove a tick from your body, make sure you get the whole tick removed and don't leave any part detached. When you come in from outside, throw your clothes in the dryer on the high heat to ensure you are killing off any that found a way home with you.