Lincoln man gets probation for hitting 2 women with truck

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man who hit two women who were protesting racial injustice on Lincoln street last year has been sentenced to probation. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 28-year-old Trever Kurtz was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months’ probation and had his driver’s license suspended for a year. He also received a $150 fine for a willful reckless driving charge. Kurtz pleaded no contest in April to two counts of misdemeanor assault. Police say Kurtz was driving his pickup truck on May 30, 2020, when he encountered protesters and hit a woman in the crowd, knocking her to the ground. As several protesters began to circle the truck, and he tried to drive around them, hitting a second woman in the process.