Military display rolls into Brazil capital before tense vote

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s military has staged an unusual convoy of troops and armored vehicles through the capital. The event was announced only a day before and coincided with a scheduled vote in Congress on one of President Jair Bolsonaro’s key proposals. Scores of vehicles and hundreds of soldiers paraded past the presidential palace Tuesday as Bolsonaro looked on, then continued past the congressional building and Defense Ministry. The navy says the convoywas planned long before the congressional vote. But it was announced only on Monday and critics say it looks like an attempt to intimidate opponents of a president who has often praised the past military dictatorship.