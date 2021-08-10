Morningside’s veteran roster poised to rebound from last season’s semifinal loss

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Last season, Morningside football did something they hadn't done since 2017. They lost a football game, falling to Northwestern in the NAIA semifinals just over three months ago.

Morningside is back at practice after a short offseason due to the playoffs being played in the spring last season. The Mustangs come in as the favorites to win the GPAC. Morningside has almost everyone back from last season. The loss to Northwestern in the semifinals is still fresh in everyone's minds and it's something that they've learned from heading into this season.

"It's not that we lost that game but even if you go back to 2019, 2019 we didn't really even have any close games," said head coach Steve Ryan. "And then in 2018, we had two. It was Dordt and Northwestern. Obviously they didn't learn the things they needed to in terms of understanding those games come down to two or three plays. They went your way, you need to make sure they go your way each and every week and we did not do that in that last game."

"There were positives that came out after it," said senior Reid Jurgensmeier. "Obviously, you don't want to lose a game ever but it gave us a little bit of extra edge, a little motivation into the summer and helped us to have a great summer and now a great start to our camp."

Quarterback Joe Dolincheck is coming into his third season as the starter. Although he's enjoyed a lot of success in his first two years at the helm, he's hoping to take another step forward in year three, especially after coming off of his first collegiate loss.

"It's always little things, because at the end of the day, it's football so you just gotta focus on little details," said Dolincheck. "My biggest thing right now I'm working on is my RPO game and just run, pass options. So working on making right decisions, getting the ball to my guys whether it's the running back or throwing the ball so just little details like that."

"I'm seeing just some growth just out of Joey right now," said Ryan. "He's really stepping up as a leader and the maturity and I'm expecting an exciting year from him."

Morningside opens their season Saturday September 4th at home against Concordia. Kickoff is set for 7:00pm at Olsen Stadium.