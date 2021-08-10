New rules govern misconduct claims at Louisiana’s colleges

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s top higher education board has enacted the rules governing how college campuses must respond to and report sexual misconduct and harassment complaints. Training for school administrators on the regulations is set for next week. The policy adopted Tuesday by the Board of Regents stems from new laws passed in response to a searing independent report that documented years of Louisiana State University’s mishandling of student allegations of rape, assault and dating violence. Lawmakers enacted several measures spelling out who is required to report allegations and what steps must be followed for dealing with any claims. The Board of Regents rules detail how those requirements work for campuses.