Musical playground brought to ‘Nursery of Hope’ at Norfolk, NE park

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - At Skyview Park in Norfolk, Nebraska, there is an area with lots of small trees planted in memorium of children who have passed away. Recently, a new musical addition has made its way there to help family members cope with their loss.

The Briggs and Barrett project is a non-profit in northeast Nebraska that helps families deal with the loss of children.

They created this nursery of hope at Skyview Park in 2019. The nursery has trees that are dedicated to children who have passed on. But in June, the organization added a musical playground to the nursery. Leaders say it's another way for those coming to visit their respective trees to heal, as they say music has some special powers.

"That musical property brings joy, it brings happiness, that healing property. So we wanted to bring something different to the area and this is kind of what we came up with" said Emily Afrank, the Director of Community Outreach for the Briggs and Barrett project's board.

Afrank also said the organization has received photos and videos of people using the playground. They are excited to see that it is fulfilling its purpose.