Norfolk Fire and Police Division to face off in charity softball game

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - This weekend, Norfolk's Ta-Ha-Zouka Park will be home to a charity softball game.

The unions of the Norfolk Police and Fire Divisions will go head-to-head in a nine-inning game to raise money for Bright Horizons, an organization that helps victims of domestic abuse. The event will also have raffles, giveaways, food and drinks, and even a t-shirt cannon for the kids. Players say it's a great way for first responders to bond, and serve the community.

"When we're with the fire guys, usually we're on call, an emergency call, or a fire , or something of that nature. Its a pretty serious deal, pretty high stress environment. So being able to come out, yes there's a competitive aspect of it, but its something that we can come out and bond together and have a little fun and still be able to do something good for the community and raise money," said Officer Austin Hergott of the Norfolk Police Division.

The game will take place this Sunday at 1:00 p.m., at Ball Field 3, at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.