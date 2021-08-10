Omaha Public Schools to require masks when classes start

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Nebraska's largest public school district will require students to wear masks indoors when they return to classrooms next week.

The Omaha Public Schools board voted 8-1 Monday to require all people to wear masks indoors at school, effective Tuesday.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the resolution made note of recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending universal masking for all teachers staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools in an effort to fight the growing spread of COVID-19 cases.

The Omaha district joins a growing number of Nebraska school districts requiring a face mask when school starts this fall.