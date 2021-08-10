Poles to protest bill that would silence US-owned TV network

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Nationwide demonstrations are planned across Poland against a bill seen as an effort by the country’s ruling nationalist party to silence an independent, U.S.-owned television broadcaster that is often critical of the government. At stake is Poland’s reputation for media freedom and as a place for foreign companies to do business. If it passes it could strain ties with strategic ally the United States. Technically, the bill would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies; in practice, it would push the U.S. company Discovery Inc. to sell its controlling stake in the broadcaster TVN, which operates many channels — most notably TVN24, an all-news station. Protests are planned in 78 towns Tuesday evening.