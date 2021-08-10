Police respond to ’emergency’ at Tennessee high school

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (AP) — Police have responded to a high school in East Tennessee for what school officials called an “emergency situation.” Video from media reports showed a large police presence Tuesday morning at Volunteer High School in Church Hill, about 80 miles east of Knoxville in Hawkins County. Hawkins County Schools said on its website that Volunteer High students were taken to a National Guard Armory. The statement said other schools in the county also were placed on a temporary lockdown that was later lifted. No further details were immediately released.