Return to Learn: What’s in place for the new school year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The start of a new school year is right around the corner. While things are looking a bit more normal than last year, pandemic precautions will still be in place.

Those precautions are a part of the "Return To Learn" passed, Monday night, by the Sioux City Community Schools Board of Education.

Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman said the safety of their students and staff is their highest priority.

The district can't put a mask policy in place because a law, signed by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds in May, prohibits a mask mandate in the state's public schools.

But, the district is encouraging anyone who is unvaccinated to wear a mask.

For those who are still uncomfortable sending their students to "in person" learning, the district is offering a full-time online option, called the "VIBE Virtual Academy".

The board also approved hiring more custodial staff for more cleaning throughout district schools.

Another precaution?

Rapid COVID tests for those showing symptoms of COVID-19 while at school. Those rapid tests won't be mandatory and will need parent's approval to administer.

"Something we're offering this year for students and staff is the possibility, not the requirement, but the possibility of receiving a rapid COVID test in the building. Of course, we'll require parent's permission to do so. We're not mandating anyone be tested," said Dr. Gausman.

Some things implemented from last school year will stick around as well.

"One of the protocols that we had in place last year that we will continue this year is what we call the caring room. That's a room where we're placing students when they're suspected of having the symptoms that go along with the virus. And we take care of them in that room until such a time where they either seem to be in a situation where they can get back to the classroom or go home if that's what's necessary," said Dr. Gausman.

The Return to Learn plan has now gone to the Iowa Department of Education for approval. Gausman said last year their plan was approved by the state within around 48 hours. He said he expects this year's plan to be approved.