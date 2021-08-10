Siouxlanders take part in discussion of treatment of homeless community in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After last week's protest outside City Hall, and after people spoke out during the city council meeting that followed, the treatment of Sioux City's homeless community is on the minds of many.

In fact, homelessness was the topic of a special meeting, at City Hall, Tuesday afternoon.

Different community organizations, which help the homeless, attended the meeting.

They had the chance to introduce themselves, listen and contribute to the conversation.

Semehar Ghebrekidan, the Community Inclusion Liason for Sioux City, said the conversation was open and honest about policies and procedures for cleaning up homeless encampments.

"Information that's provided today goes to the inclusive Sioux City Committee. From there, they will make a request for council action and then from there council will either approve, amend, not approve, policy procedure changes," said Semehar Ghebrekidan, Community Inclusion Liaison.

Ghebrekidan said she hopes community organizations, who provide services for the homeless, meet again to continue this conversation. Those who attended say this is just the beginning.

"It's a good start. We'll see what how the gears get turning with the city. If this is the best and the brightest that the city has to offer, let's see what the solution is. And that's my challenge, that would be my challenge to the city is. What we come up with. To provide the homeless with a little bit more dignity in our services," said Manape LaMere, Advocate.

Ghebrekidan said she hopes this is the first of many discussions about issues important to the community.

She said there will be "community speak-outs" with different themes for the community to discuss.

The first "speak out" is set for September 15th at the Sioux City Public Museum. The focus will be diversity.