Site prep has started for building of new Iowa DOT location

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you've driven on Highway 20 coming into or out of town, you may have noticed a big construction project.

That site will be the future home of an Iowa DOT building and the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council, or SIMPCO. The site will eventually have a complex worth around $26 million.

The Iowa Department of Transportation believes their portion of the project will be completed in the late spring of 2023, SIMPCO is taking construction bids for its building in November, and is also hoping for a late 2023 completion.

Right now, Iowa DOT has three locations in Sioux City. The completion of this project will allow all Iowa DOT services, other than driver's license, at the new location.