Sudan urged to take steps to get justice for Darfur victims

CAIRO (AP) — The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor has urged Sudanese authorities to take “practical steps” to get justice for victims of the Darfur conflict — and hold those responsible for atrocities in the region accountable. The prosecutor, Karim Khan, was apparently referring Monday to the handover of suspects wanted for war crimes and genocide in the Darfur conflict. Those include former President Omar al-Bashir who has been in jail in Khartoum since his ouster in April 2019. The conflict broke out when rebels from the territory’s ethnic central and sub-Saharan African community launched an insurgency in 2003, complaining of oppression by the Arab-dominated government in Khartoum.