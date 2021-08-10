Syria’s Assad names new Cabinet, few changes in ministries

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s state media say President Bashar Assad has appointed a new government, leaving most key posts unchanged in the war-torn country. Tuesday’s development comes nearly three months after Assad’s re-election for another sever-year term. The new appointments include the ministers of information, internal trade and consumer protection. The new Cabinet takes office as Syria struggles with a severe economic crisis, made worse by a meltdown in neighboring Lebanon. More than 80% of Syrians now live below the poverty line. The 29-member government is the sixth to be formed since the outbreak of the war in Syria in 2011.