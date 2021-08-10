Thai government backs down on criticized media restrictions

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s government has backed down from widely-criticized regulations to broaden its ability to restrict media reports and social media posts about the coronavirus pandemic. A group of media organizations appealed the measures, and last week a court issued a temporary injunction against the enforcement of the regulations until the case could be heard. Due to the pandemic it was not clear when it would be able to hear the case, and the Thai prime minister decided instead to revoke it, according to the official announcement published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette on Tuesday.