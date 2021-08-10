UN chief proposes benchmarks for Sudan to end sanctions

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is proposing a series of benchmarks for Sudan’s transitional government to meet that could lead the Security Council to lift the arms embargo and other sanctions it imposed after the conflict in Darfur began in 2003. In a report to the council circulated Tuesday, the U.N. chief cited improvements in Darfur largely brought on by the democratic revolution of December 2018 that led the military to overthrow autocratic President Omar al-Bashir after nearly three decades of rule. But Guterres also cited slow implementation of October’s peace agreement and insecurity in parts of Darfur.