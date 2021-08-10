UN envoy warns of Myanmar civil war if no successful talks

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar is warning of “a full-scale civil war” without a successful dialogue involving the powerful military, supporters of the ousted democracy, ethnic groups and other key parties on issues ranging from the current COVID-19 outbreak to the root causes of the country’s crisis. Christine Schraner Burgener told a news conference Tuesday that clashes between the military and local defense forces are continuing, people are frightened and suffering, the World Bank predicts an 18% drop in GDP this year and the International Labor Organization estimates 2.2 million jobs have been lost since January.