Video of San Diego deputy’s exposure to fentanyl criticized

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Sheriff’s department said Monday that a public safety video used actual footage of what viewers are told is a deputy who had a near-death experience after being exposed to fentanyl. The dramatic, four-minute video drew criticism from health experts across the country after the sheriff’s department released it Thursday. Experts questioned the deputy’s severe reaction and accused Sheriff Bill Gore of fueling public misunderstanding. Gore told the San Diego Union-Tribune that he concluded that the deputy overdosed. Gore is not a medical doctor. Authorities say the unedited body-worn camera footage will be released within the week.