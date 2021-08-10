Virginia Union player dies after collapsing in practice

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Union University says a freshman football player died after collapsing during practice over the weekend. In a letter to students and staff Monday, the university’s president said Quandarius Wilburn collapsed Sunday during a conditioning session. News outlets report that the letter says the 19-year-old defensive end from Wadley, Georgia, was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he died. University President Hakim Lucas called Wilburn’s death “a heartbreaking loss for our campus community.” The school says it is ready to support families and students “to process this devastating loss.”