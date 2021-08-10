Warm and dry weather pattern in store for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- It was another warm summer’s day throughout Siouxland with less humidity as well. Throughout the day today we saw partly cloudy skies and highs near 90 degrees.

This evening we will cool down to a comfortable 66 degrees with partly cloudy skies and a light breeze coming from the west around 5 mph then shifting to a southeastern wind overnight.

Wednesday it is looking to keep the warmer temperatures around the area with highs expected in the low 90s with lots of sunshine in place.

For more details on what this week has in store tune in to News 4 at 5, 6, and 10 for my complete forecast.