Woman killed Plattsmouth house fire was wife of fire captain

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — A woman killed in a housefire near Plattsmouth, south of Omaha, over the weekend has been identified as the wife of an Omaha fire department captain. The Omaha World-Herald reports that 52-year-old Karen “Kari” Sidener was found unresponsive on the main floor of the burning home Sunday morning. Firefighters and paramedics attempted to revive Sidener, but were unsuccessful, and she was declared dead at the scene. The Omaha Fire Department later released a statement Monday identifying Sidener as the wife of OFD Captain Mark Sidener. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.