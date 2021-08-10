Women filmmakers denounce Spanish cinema prize for Depp

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s most high-profile group of female filmmakers has denounced the San Sebastian film festival’s decision to award Johnny Depp its highest honor for acting. They say the move gives the festival a bad name after a British judge ruled that allegations of domestic violence against Depp were “substantially correct.” The president of Spain’s Association of Female Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media says she is surprised by the decision announced Monday to award Depp the Donostia Award at the San Sebastian Festival’s 69th edition, the event’s top prize. The award speaks very badly of the festival and its leadership and transmits a terrible message to the public, she says, and the association is studying next steps.