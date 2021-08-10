Yankton Police say the uptick in domestic violence continues in 2021

YANKTON, South Dakota (AP) - Yankton police say the upward trend of domestic incident calls reported in the middle of COVID-19 lockdowns last year is continuing to manifest itself in 2021.

Police Chief Jason Foote says Yankton police answered a total of 292 domestics in 2020, up more than 50 from the year before and something he believes "could be due to issues associated with COVID."

Midway through this year, the city has fielded 180 such calls.

The Yankton Press and Dakotan report that the police department continues to work with its community partners such as the River City Domestic Violence Center to help tackle the problem.

He says the number of cases being referred to the state's attorney's office is trending downward.