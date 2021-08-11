2 men exonerated in separate cases on same day in Louisiana

CHALMETTE, La. (AP) — Two men have been exonerated in separate cases on the same day in Louisiana, allowing them to be released from prison after serving a combined 35 years behind bars for crimes they didn’t commit. Innocence Project New Orleans says Jarvis Ballard and Darvin Castro Santos both had their convictions overturned Aug. 2. The nonprofit legal office said this is the first time it has exonerated two people in different cases simultaneously. It’s also the first time anyone has been exonerated in St. Bernard Parish. District Attorney Perry Nicosia agreed to remedy the wrongful convictions after new evidence supported both men’s innocence claims.