A bit of a breeze Wednesday with another warm afternoon

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some areas of fog have formed overnight and visibility has taken quite a hit in some pockets of Siouxland.



Be prepared for some slower travel for the morning commute.



Otherwise, we will see mostly sunny skies through much of the day.



Temperatures will end up near 90 degrees again with the wind becoming breezy this afternoon after a front sweeps through the area.



The winds will drop off overnight with pockets of fog again possible.



Lows will be in the mid 60s; that is pretty close to average for this time of year.



Thursday will be a pretty pleasant August day as we top out in the upper 80s with lower humidity and mostly sunny skies.



