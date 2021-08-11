Additional aircraft in Sioux City due to visiting F-16 jets from South Dakota

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you are out and about in Sioux City, you may notice additional aircraft in the skies.

According to a press release, the 114th Fighter Wing, based out of Sioux Falls, will be basing its flight operation in Sioux City from Aug. 10 through Aug. 12. This is part of their readiness exercise, to train their ability to deploy to unfamiliar locations within a limited timeframe.

This will requirement airmen to demonstrate flexibility and ingenuity in order to generate and sustain simulated combat airpower from Col. Bud Day Field.

Sioux City Police say because of this, there will be an increase in noise due to their operations.