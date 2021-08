CLAY COUNTY, S.D. (KTIV) - It is just about time for the fair in Clay County, South Dakota this year.

From Aug. 12 through Aug. 12, Vermillion will be holding the Clay County Fair. There are expected to be inflatables, a princess pageant, axe throwing and ATV Mud Drags & Barrel Race.

Doors open at 8 a.m. every morning, with vendors opening at 1 p.m.

