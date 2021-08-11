Aug. 11: COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to 217 in Nebraska

(KTIV) - Over the last week, the number of active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska have increased to over 200.

The state's weekly COVID-19 update shows, Nebraska has 217 active hospitalizations due to the virus, an increase of 59 since last week's report.

Thus far, no additional virus-related deaths have been reported in the state, keeping its death toll at 2,285.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Nebraska has confirmed 232,399 cases of the virus, 2,575 of which were reported in the last week. So far, 2,630 cases of a COVID-19 variant has been detected among Nebraska residents.

Currently, the state is reporting 50.7% of Nebraska's residents are fully vaccinated against the virus, with a total of 1,953,765 doses having been administered.

The above numbers are reported through Nebraska's health department. Every Wednesday, the states releases weekly numbers that include metrics through the last week.

