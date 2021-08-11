Aug. 11: Iowa reporting active COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen to 214

(KTIV) - Over 30,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Iowa residents in the last week, with over 1.5 million people now having finished their vaccine doses.

According to the state’s dashboard, 2,992,943 vaccine doses have been administered to Iowans, and state health officials say 1,560,228 individuals have received all the required doses of a single-dose or two-dose vaccine, meaning about 47.6% of Iowa's population is fully vaccinated, For Woodbury County, about 41% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Between Aug. 4 and Aug. 11, health officials confirmed 4,872 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to 387,273. Of those cases, 369,542 of them have recovered, an increase of 935 since last week.

In the last week, the state has reported 17 more virus-related deaths, bringing Iowa's death toll to 6,210.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (369,542) and the number of deaths (6,210) from the total number of cases (387,273) shows there are currently 11,521 active positive cases in the state. This is 3,920 more active cases than what was reported last Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state was 214 (up from 158 last week). Of those, 61 are in the ICU (up from 50 last week), and 24 are on ventilators (up from 19 last week).