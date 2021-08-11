Aug. 11: South Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases rise above 1,000

(KTIV) - Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota have increased in the last week, according to South Dakota's state health department.

According to the state's COVID-19 Dashboard, there are 1,149 active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota. That's an increase of 492 since last week's report. Additionally, hospitalizations due to the virus have risen from 39 to 75.

In the last week, South Dakota has confirmed 648 more COVID-19 cases and 85 probable cases. So far, 123,254 of the state's 126,454 confirmed and probable have recovered.

South Dakota's weekly update states 122,885 of the state's 125,592 confirmed and probable cases have recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 2,051 deaths related to COVID-19.

For vaccinations, the state is reporting 59.82% of the state's 12 and older population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while about 54.68% have completed their vaccine series. This means a total of 360,933 people have completed their vaccine series in South Dakota.

South Dakota's state health department releases COVID-19 numbers every Wednesday, which includes info from the previous Wednesday through the Tuesday before.

KTIV's COVID-19 Resources