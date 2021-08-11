CDC urges COVID vaccines during pregnancy as delta surges

CDC urges COVID vaccines during pregnancy as delta surgesNew
(AP) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging all pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The advice comes as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus.
The CDC recommendation echoes recent guidance from top obstetrician groups.
The agency had previously encouraged pregnant women to consider vaccination. Pregnant women run a higher risk of severe illness from the coronavirus. But their vaccination rates are low.
